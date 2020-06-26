Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane has doubled in the past week, and the state’s second-largest city is “”on the edge of a cliff.″ That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday. Inslee met with civic leaders on the Spokane campus of Washington State University.His visit drew a small crowd of protesters against his administration’s proclamation earlier this week requiring people to wear masks when in public. Inslee, who wore a mask during his press conference, said the way to battle the spread of the coronavirus is simple.“”You’ve just got to wear a little cloth on your face,″ Inslee said.

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters that have been active in an “occupied” protest zone near downtown Seattle held a news conference saying the goal of their movement is to dismantle systemic racism. Naudia Miller of Black Collective Voices said Thursday the collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest grew organically after intense clashes with police who pulled out of the East Precinct last Monday. She and other representatives of the collective say they want their demands met including defunding the Seattle Police Department by at least half and using that money to fund community restorative justice, housing and health care.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Employment Security Department commissioner says that over the past two weeks the agency has been able to clear identity issues on the claims of 100,000 people seeking unemployment benefits, and that they continue to work on resolving other issues on the claims of those still awaiting payments. Suzi LeVine said Thursday that the cases of 42,000 people who were already receiving payments but had their payments paused May 15 because of identification issues have been resolved. There are an additional 71,000 people who have submitted claims between March and June but have not been paid due to one or more issues in their accounts

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — At least two sheriff’s in Washington are objecting to Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide mandate for people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a crowd: “Don’t be a sheep.” Snaza was talking about Inslee’s face covering directive, which te governor announced earlier this week. And on Wednesday, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer also blasted Inslee’s order in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. Songer called the governor an “idiot” and said he’s “overstepping his bounds, violating people’s constitutional rights.” Inslee said it was disappointing that any law enforcement officer would encourage illegal behavior. The order making masks mandatory takes effect Friday. A violation is a misdemeanor.