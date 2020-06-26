Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Allie Long has been playing video games on Twitch while sheltering at home during the coronavirus pandemic and has built a solid reputation in the gaming world. But soccer still comes first for the midfielder who was on the U.S. team that won the World Cup last summer in France. She’s put her controller down for the most part as she prepares with OL Reign to play in the NWSL tournament starting this weekend in Utah.