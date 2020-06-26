Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Oregon lawmakers plow through COVID, police bills

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Capitol doors may be closed to the public during Oregon’s special legislative session, but there was no shortage of public comment — via phone and computer — about bills dealing with hot button issues. The second day of legislative session moved at a crawling pace, as lawmakers spent six hours listening to testimony from dozens of officials, lobbyists and residents, regarding proposed policies dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and police accountability. Senate President Peter Courtney said the number of people who signed up to speak was “quite remarkable.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-PEOPLE OF COLOR-MASKS

Oregon county rescinds racial profiling mask exception

NEWPORT, Ore. (AP) — A coastal county in Oregon has rescinded a face mask policy that made exceptions for people of color worried about racial profiling. Lincoln County commissioners said they were rescinding the exception because “it does more harm than good,” given a backlash that followed the move. The commission fielded thousands of angry calls and e-mails after the New York Post wrote about the policy. Commissioners say they are appalled at the “horrifically racist commentary” they received. As masks have become mandatory in communities across the U.S., some Black people have raised concerns that wearing a mask in public will make non-Black people perceive them as threatening or suspicious.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INMATE RELEASE

Gov. OKs early release of 57 inmates vulnerable to virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown has approved the early release of 57 state prisoners deemed medically vulnerable to the coronavirus, which has spread throughout correctional facilities in Oregon and around the country. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the decision comes two weeks after Brown said she would consider commuting the sentences of some people to help stem the disease’s spread in the prison system, where more than 200 prisoners and staff have tested positive for COVID-19. Brown said none of the people granted early release were convicted of a crime against another person, and all have served at least half of their sentences.

PROUD BOY ARREST

Proud Boy member arrested on probation violation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the far right-wing group the Proud Boys, has been jailed in Portland, Oregon for violating his parole. KOIN-TV reported Thursday that court records show Toese was spotted in Seattle earlier this month in an area that’s been taken over by protesters. The TV station also reports that Toese was also involved in an assault in the area and didn’t get permission from his probation officers to travel to Seattle. Toese gained attention in the past two years for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges.

CONCORDIA-LAW SCHOOL

Concordia University School of Law closing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Concordia University School of Law in Boise, Idaho, which planned to reopen this fall as an affiliate of Concordia University St. Paul, will instead shut down. The Statesman reports that interim Dean Latonia Haney Keith informed students, faculty members and staff on Thursday afternoon that the law school’s original sponsor, Concordia University in Portland, and Concordia St. Paul could not reach a final agreement for the transfer. In February, Concordia University in Portland announced it was closing due to financial troubles. The law school had been looking for another transfer.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-UNIVERSITY OF OREGON

U of Oregon building named for a racist to be renamed

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A building at the University of Oregon will no longer be named for an early white settler who supported slavery and who helped draft the state’s constitution which barred Black people from living in the territory. After years of pressure from student activists, the university’s board of trustees decided Tuesday to rename Deady (DEE-dee) Hall. The university’s first building, it was named for Matthew Deady, who was president of Oregon’s constitutional convention in 1857. On June 7, about 1,500 Black Lives Matter protesters marched to the building on the campus in Eugene. The building will temporarily be called University Hall until a formal naming.

NIKE-RESULTS

Nike posts quarterly loss after virus forced store closures

NEW YORK (AP) — Nike lost $790 million in the fourth quarter, as soaring digital sales couldn’t make up for the loss of revenue from shuttered stores in most of the world. The world’s largest sports apparel maker said Thursday that its revenue fell 38% to $6.3 billion in the three-month period ending May 31. Wall Street analysts had been expecting $7.26 billion in revenue. The Oregon-based company reported an earnings loss of $790 million, or 51 cents per share. Analysts had expected a profit of 2 cents. Nike said 90% of its stores in North America, Europe, Latin America were closed during the period because of the coronavirus pandemic.

OREGON-SPECIAL SESSION

Police brutality, coronavirus on agenda for Oregon lawmakers

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon lawmakers, most wearing masks and trying to maintain social distance, began a special session to crack down on police brutality and throw a lifeline to those suffering financially from the coronavirus. Senate President Peter Courtney said racial discrimination, police brutality and a monster disease must be dealt with. Draft measures would mandate rent protections during the coronavirus emergency and prohibit law enforcement officers from limiting the ability of a person to breathe. The session convened for an undetermined number of days less than four months after the regular 2020 session ended acrimoniously and early.