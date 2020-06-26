Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

COVID-19 is growing in Spokane, and Inslee says wear masks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane has doubled in the past week, and the state’s second-largest city is “”on the edge of a cliff.″ That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday. Inslee met with civic leaders on the Spokane campus of Washington State University.His visit drew a small crowd of protesters against his administration’s proclamation earlier this week requiring people to wear masks when in public. Inslee, who wore a mask during his press conference, said the way to battle the spread of the coronavirus is simple.“”You’ve just got to wear a little cloth on your face,″ Inslee said.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle protesters: We are here to dismantle systemic racism

SEATTLE (AP) — Protesters that have been active in an “occupied” protest zone near downtown Seattle held a news conference saying the goal of their movement is to dismantle systemic racism. Naudia Miller of Black Collective Voices said Thursday the collective of protesters, activists, educators and volunteers in the Capitol Hill Organized Protest grew organically after intense clashes with police who pulled out of the East Precinct last Monday. She and other representatives of the collective say they want their demands met including defunding the Seattle Police Department by at least half and using that money to fund community restorative justice, housing and health care.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-UNEMPLOYMENT CLAIMS

State continues work to clear unemployment benefit backlog

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Employment Security Department commissioner says that over the past two weeks the agency has been able to clear identity issues on the claims of 100,000 people seeking unemployment benefits, and that they continue to work on resolving other issues on the claims of those still awaiting payments. Suzi LeVine said Thursday that the cases of 42,000 people who were already receiving payments but had their payments paused May 15 because of identification issues have been resolved. There are an additional 71,000 people who have submitted claims between March and June but have not been paid due to one or more issues in their accounts

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON-SHERIFFS

Sheriffs object to Washington’s COVID mask mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — At least two sheriff’s in Washington are objecting to Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide mandate for people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a crowd: “Don’t be a sheep.” Snaza was talking about Inslee’s face covering directive, which te governor announced earlier this week. And on Wednesday, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer also blasted Inslee’s order in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. Songer called the governor an “idiot” and said he’s “overstepping his bounds, violating people’s constitutional rights.” Inslee said it was disappointing that any law enforcement officer would encourage illegal behavior. The order making masks mandatory takes effect Friday. A violation is a misdemeanor.

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS

Edmonds School Board ends campus police officer contracts

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — A school district in Washington state has cut ties with local police departments and is ending contracts with resource officers at high schools amid the national outcry over racial injustice against Black people. The Edmonds School Board of Directors voted unanimously Tuesday to end contracts with the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace police departments after weeks of debate with residents and students. Meadowdale, Edmonds-Woodway and Mountlake Terrace High School will no longer have on-campus officers. The board is also expected to decide on its contract with the Snohomish County sheriff’s office in August. The department provides a resource officer for Lynnwood High School.

AMMUNITION GUN TAX-DELAYED

Tacoma City Council delays gun, ammunition tax until 2021

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma City Council has announced that implementation of a new tax on firearms and ammunition will be delayed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The News Tribune reported that the City Council voted for the tax in November in response to gun violence, approving a $25 tax on firearms and a 2-to-5 cent tax on each round of ammunition. The tax was scheduled to go into effect July 1 but city council members determined Tuesday at a meeting that they would not be able to meet all the necessary requirements before then. City Council is expected to scheduled a new implementation date in January 2021.

PROUD BOY ARREST

Proud Boy member arrested on probation violation

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tusitala “Tiny” Toese, a member of the far right-wing group the Proud Boys, has been jailed in Portland, Oregon for violating his parole. KOIN-TV reported Thursday that court records show Toese was spotted in Seattle earlier this month in an area that’s been taken over by protesters. The TV station also reports that Toese was also involved in an assault in the area and didn’t get permission from his probation officers to travel to Seattle. Toese gained attention in the past two years for fighting in Portland during political protests and fled the Pacific Northwest after being indicted on felony assault charges.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HIGHER EDUCATION

Higher ed institutions prepare for in-person instruction

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Colleges and universities can resume in-person classroom instruction later this summer as long as they follow coronavirus protocols to protect those on campus. Guidance issued Wednesday by Gov. Jay Inslee gives universities, colleges, technical schools and apprenticeship programs options to consider as they prepare for the return of students, as early as Aug. 1, depending on their academic calendar. Each institution must also develop plans to meet standards for reopening that comply with federal, state and local health requirements.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE ARBITRATION

Police in misconduct cases stay on force through arbitration

SEATTLE (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers across the country were fired, sometimes repeatedly, for violating policies but got their jobs back after appealing their cases to an arbitrator who overturned their discipline. It’s an all-too-common practice that some law and policing experts say stands in the way of real accountability. The killing of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer sparked weeks of protests and calls for reforms, but experts say arbitration can hinder those efforts. They say the appeals process used by most law enforcement agencies contributes to officer misconduct, limits public oversight, dampens morale and jeopardizes criminal cases handled by dishonest officers.

AP-US-WASHINGTON-STATE-MONSANTO-PCBS

Monsanto to pay $95M over PCB pollution in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — The agrochemical giant Monsanto has agreed to pay Washington state $95 million to settle a lawsuit that blamed it for pervasive pollution from PCBs — toxic industrial chemicals that have accumulated in plants, fish and people around the globe for decades. The announcement Wednesday from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson came as Bayer, which acquired Monsanto two years ago, said it would pay $820 million to resolve PCB pollution claims and up to $10.9 billion to resolve many claims, both current and future, over contamination from or exposure to Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller. PCBs were used in many industrial and commercial applications, including paint, coolants, sealants and hydraulic fluids.