Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature wrapped up a special session Friday after passing a slew of bills, most dealing with police accountability and the coronavirus pandemic. Senate President Peter Courtney said 24 bills passed, more than 600 pieces of public testimony were submitted, and over 100 people gave virtual committee testimony, in only three days. Police reform bills include measures that limit the use of chokeholds, require officers to intervene if their colleague is being unjust or unethical and creating a statewide police discipline database. Another bill that passed prohibits law enforcement agencies from using tear gas for crowd control, except for circumstances that meet the definition of a riot.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor and police chief of Portland, Oregon, are sharply criticizing protesters who set fire to a police precinct Friday, saying the violent actions were preventing the city from moving forward with meaningful reforms. The Portland Police Bureau used tear gas to disperse the crowd around 2:15 a.m. after part of the North Precinct was set ablaze with people inside. Earlier, a smaller group rallied at City Hall with the family of Patrick Kimmons, a 26-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Portland police in 2018. Portland has seen nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Oregon was arrested on assault and other charges after a man was slammed into a wall and thrown down in a jail booking area, fracturing his skull and causing what his lawyer calls a permanent brain injury. Video of the 2018 incident shows Deputy Rian Alden charging the man as he stood for his booking photo and after they appeared to get into an altercation. The video shows Alden grabbing him by the neck and throwing him to the floor. Washington County authorized a $625,000 payment to settle a lawsuit by the man. Alden’s lawyer said he believes Alden will be found innocent at trial.