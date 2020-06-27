Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses. Crews arrived with heavy equipment early Friday morning at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up after protesters seized the area June 8 following clashes with police. Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the afternoon meeting between protesters and the mayor, told reporters afterward that the mayor had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the barricades.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May. The Columbian reports Kelly Carroll of Battle Ground faces one count of violating an emergency order proclamation. A Vancouver defense representing Carroll entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf last week. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the case revolves around Carroll operating her business, The PetBiz, in spite of the governor’s order. The affidavit says Carroll publicized her intent to reopen and organized a May 16 rally at her shop which more than a 100 people attended.