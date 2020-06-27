Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Oregon and Oregon State have mutually agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games. The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes. The change comes amid ongoing protests following the death of George Floyd while in police custody. Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins says former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington is reducing its overall athletic department operating budget by 15% for the 2020-21 fiscal year and all the school’s head coaches have agreed to minimum 5% pay reductions. Washington athletic director Jennifer Cohen announced the moves, which will save the school around $13 million. She reiterated that the school intends to continue offering all 22 of its athletic programs.

UNDATED (AP) — An eight-team field is set as the National Women’s Soccer League begins play this weekend with a tournament in Utah. The tournament opens with 2019 defending champion North Carolina facing the Portland Thorns. Only eight of the league’s nine teams will participate in the Challenge Cup. The Orlando Pride were forced to withdraw from the tournament after six players and four staff members tested positive for COVID-19 leading up to the tournament.

UNDATED (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League opens its Challenge Cup tournament Saturday and the pressure is on as it becomes the first professional team sports league to play in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic. The league was preparing to enter its eighth season when it was shut down on March 12 and now the teams have descended on Utah for the month-long World Cup-style tournament. Eight of the league’s teams are sequestered in facilities used by the the Utah Royals and Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake. Players will be subject to a rigorous testing protocol and games will be played without fans.