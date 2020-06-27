Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Oregon lawmakers finish special session on police, virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature wrapped up a special session Friday after passing a slew of bills, most dealing with police accountability and the coronavirus pandemic. Senate President Peter Courtney said 24 bills passed, more than 600 pieces of public testimony were submitted, and over 100 people gave virtual committee testimony, in only three days. Police reform bills include measures that limit the use of chokeholds, require officers to intervene if their colleague is being unjust or unethical and creating a statewide police discipline database. Another bill that passed prohibits law enforcement agencies from using tear gas for crowd control, except for circumstances that meet the definition of a riot.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Oregon protesters set fire to police precinct, tear gas used

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor and police chief of Portland, Oregon, are sharply criticizing protesters who set fire to a police precinct Friday, saying the violent actions were preventing the city from moving forward with meaningful reforms. The Portland Police Bureau used tear gas to disperse the crowd around 2:15 a.m. after part of the North Precinct was set ablaze with people inside. Earlier, a smaller group rallied at City Hall with the family of Patrick Kimmons, a 26-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Portland police in 2018. Portland has seen nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon could see “exponential growth” in COVID in worst case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTY INDICTED

Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault in Oregon jail

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Oregon was arrested on assault and other charges after a man was slammed into a wall and thrown down in a jail booking area, fracturing his skull and causing what his lawyer calls a permanent brain injury. Video of the 2018 incident shows Deputy Rian Alden charging the man as he stood for his booking photo and after they appeared to get into an altercation. The video shows Alden grabbing him by the neck and throwing him to the floor. Washington County authorized a $625,000 payment to settle a lawsuit by the man. Alden’s lawyer said he believes Alden will be found innocent at trial.

WOLVES-PETITION DENIED

State commission rejects petition to limit killing of wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.

PET GROOMER-VIRUS VIOLATION

Pet groomer charged, accused of defying stay-home order

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May. The Columbian reports Kelly Carroll of Battle Ground faces one count of violating an emergency order proclamation. A Vancouver defense representing Carroll entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf last week. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the case revolves around Carroll operating her business, The PetBiz, in spite of the governor’s order. The affidavit says Carroll publicized her intent to reopen and organized a May 16 rally at her shop which more than a 100 people attended.

SMALL PLANE CRASH

2 hurt in small plane crash in Eastern Oregon

BEND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Cessna 182 with a family of four on board crashed in Eastern Oregon’s Wallowa County Thursday evening. Wallowa County Sheriff Steve Rogers says both parents were transported by air ambulance for medical treatment. The two children were not injured. The Bulletin reports the crash, which happened at Memloose Airstrip, is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board. The Airstrip is in the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest southeast of Imnaha. It’s considered a remote access and emergency services airport by the Oregon Aviation Department.

MASK REFUSAL-COURT

Man briefly jailed after refusing to wear face mask in court

SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) — An Oregon man who was scheduled to appear in court for a harassment charge and a traffic violation was briefly jailed for contempt after he refused to wear a mask and left the courtroom. John Kulbeth told The Oregonian/OregonLive when he got to Sweet Home Municipal Court Wednesday a court clerk told him masks were required. He says he told them it was his choice and that he wouldn’t wear one. When he entered the courtroom, Judge Larry Blake Jr. told him to put one on and Kulbeth says he refused, citing health issues. The judge then threatened him with contempt and police arrested Kulbeth after he walked out.