Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Seattle mayor meets with protesters over dismantling zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses. Crews arrived with heavy equipment early Friday morning at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up after protesters seized the area June 8 following clashes with police. Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the afternoon meeting between protesters and the mayor, told reporters afterward that the mayor had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the barricades.

State commission rejects petition to limit killing of wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.

Oregon could see “exponential growth” in COVID in worst case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

Pet groomer charged, accused of defying stay-home order

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May. The Columbian reports Kelly Carroll of Battle Ground faces one count of violating an emergency order proclamation. A Vancouver defense representing Carroll entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf last week. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the case revolves around Carroll operating her business, The PetBiz, in spite of the governor’s order. The affidavit says Carroll publicized her intent to reopen and organized a May 16 rally at her shop which more than a 100 people attended.

Everett port construction remodel project loses $15.5M grant

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state port has lost a crucial chunk of funding over a technicality for a construction and remodeling project of a former paper and pulp mill that closed in 2012. The U.S. Department of Transportation has rescinded a $15.5 million grant for the Port of Everett’s plan to build a cargo terminal on former Kimberly-Clark waterfront real estate. The port first applied for the grant last summer and reapplied in May after being told there were too many differences in the acquisition and the grant application. The port reapplied for more than $17 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and finish by 2022.

Amazon looks to self-driving future by acquiring Zoox

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it is buying self-driving technology company Zoox, which envisions a future where people will request a ride on their phones and a car will pull up without a driver. But industry analysts are speculating that Amazon will use Zoox technology to build an autonomous package delivery service. Seattle-based Amazon did not disclose how much it is paying for Zoox, which was founded six years ago. The deal is another sign of Amazon’s ambitions. Since its inception 25 years ago as an online bookseller, the company has moved into cloud computing, health care and runs a chain of grocery stores.

West Seattle low bridge opens to overnight traffic

SEATTLE (AP) — Motorists may now cross the lower West Seattle swing bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., while the city considers opening the two-lane span to additional users. The Seattle Times reports the change takes effect immediately. It will relieve some drivers from a 4-mile (6 kilometer) detour using the First Avenue South Bridge. The Seattle Department of Transportation also says public and private school buses may travel the swing bridge at all times. The agency says the slight easing of the restrictions is a prelude to adding other groups this fall, subject to automated camera enforcement that records license-plate numbers.

COVID-19 is growing in Spokane, and Inslee says wear masks

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The rate of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in Spokane has doubled in the past week, and the state’s second-largest city is “”on the edge of a cliff.″ That’s according to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday. Inslee met with civic leaders on the Spokane campus of Washington State University.His visit drew a small crowd of protesters against his administration’s proclamation earlier this week requiring people to wear masks when in public. Inslee, who wore a mask during his press conference, said the way to battle the spread of the coronavirus is simple.“”You’ve just got to wear a little cloth on your face,″ Inslee said.

State continues work to clear unemployment benefit backlog

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s Employment Security Department commissioner says that over the past two weeks the agency has been able to clear identity issues on the claims of 100,000 people seeking unemployment benefits, and that they continue to work on resolving other issues on the claims of those still awaiting payments. Suzi LeVine said Thursday that the cases of 42,000 people who were already receiving payments but had their payments paused May 15 because of identification issues have been resolved. There are an additional 71,000 people who have submitted claims between March and June but have not been paid due to one or more issues in their accounts

Sheriffs object to Washington’s COVID mask mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — At least two sheriff’s in Washington are objecting to Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide mandate for people to wear masks in public to slow the spread of coronavirus. On Tuesday Lewis County Sheriff Robert Snaza told a crowd: “Don’t be a sheep.” Snaza was talking about Inslee’s face covering directive, which te governor announced earlier this week. And on Wednesday, Klickitat County Sheriff Bob Songer also blasted Inslee’s order in an interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting. Songer called the governor an “idiot” and said he’s “overstepping his bounds, violating people’s constitutional rights.” Inslee said it was disappointing that any law enforcement officer would encourage illegal behavior. The order making masks mandatory takes effect Friday. A violation is a misdemeanor.