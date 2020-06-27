AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Saturday, Jun. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 1:00 PM Andisheh Center online Farzanegan gathering

Weblinks: https://www.andisheh.org/, https://twitter.com/AndishehCenter

Contacts: Andisheh Center, info@andisheh.org

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:30 PM Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry wildfire media refresher event – Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests, and the Oregon Department of Forestry hold media refresher event to support cover of wildfires

Weblinks: http://www.fs.fed.us, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: Darcy Weseman , USDA Forest Service, deweseman@fs.fed.us, 1 541 278 3722