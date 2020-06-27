WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:Daily Game
6-8-9
(six, eight, nine)Hit 5
05-17-30-34-37
(five, seventeen, thirty, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $270,000Keno
02-06-15-19-21-24-25-26-27-30-31-39-41-42-47-60-63-66-69-77
(two, six, fifteen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-six, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-one, forty-two, forty-seven, sixty, sixty-three, sixty-six, sixty-nine, seventy-seven)Lotto
03-18-27-32-35-40
(three, eighteen, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $4.1 millionMatch 4
02-08-19-23
(two, eight, nineteen, twenty-three)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $53 millionPowerball
09-36-49-56-62, Powerball: 8, Power Play: 2
(nine, thirty-six, forty-nine, fifty-six, sixty-two; Powerball: eight; Power Play: two)