Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon reached a new second-highest daily number Saturday with 277 cases. Another death from coronavirus was also reported. Authorities say 202 people have died in the state due to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority reported the new cases Saturday, one case shy of the daily record, while going over eclipsing 8,000 total confirmed cases across the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials did not list a reason for the large increase in cases, but cases have been increasing for a month.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police fired crowd-control munitions toward demonstrators near a downtown precinct building Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to a police statement, law enforcement used loudspeakers to tell protesters to leave, then officers used crowd control munitions on the group. The release did not specify which kind of munitions were used. Some protesters reported that one person was injured by the munitions. Neither the Portland Police Bureau nor the Multnomah County Sheriff immediately responded to requests for comment. Police are barred under a temporary federal court order from using crowd-control munitions in situations where people engaged in passive resistance could be injured by the devices.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people. The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic. At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments. She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.