Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPSIZED KAYAK-DROWNING

Washington man drowns while trying to rescue wife, child

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor pause final stage of reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.

CHILD PORNOGRAPHY-SENTENCE

Ex-Idaho budget director will be jailed in child porn case

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A judge has sentenced a former Idaho budget director to 90 days in jail and 10 years of supervised probation after he pleaded guilty to willfully possessing or accessing child sexually exploitative material. The Idaho Press reported that Judge Lynn Norton sentenced 77-year-old Martin Peterson earlier this week after he agreed to a plea deal in January. Prosecutors said Peterson was charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of a child dating back to 2015, but 12 of the charges were dismissed in the plea agreement. Peterson worked as budget director under two former governors, and served on the staff of Democratic Sen. Frank Church.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-BROWN

Brown: Second special session in July or August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people. The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic. At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments. She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland Police use crowd-control munitions on protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police fired crowd-control munitions toward demonstrators near a downtown precinct building Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to a police statement, law enforcement used loudspeakers to tell protesters to leave, then officers used crowd control munitions on the group. The release did not specify which kind of munitions were used. Some protesters reported that one person was injured by the munitions. Neither the Portland Police Bureau nor the Multnomah County Sheriff immediately responded to requests for comment. Police are barred under a temporary federal court order from using crowd-control munitions in situations where people engaged in passive resistance could be injured by the devices.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

Health experts anticipate influx of older virus patients

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A health expert says hospitals are preparing for a potential influx of older patients after a recent spike in coronavirus infections among young people visiting bars who are likely bringing the illness home to their parents and grandparents. Barton Hill of St. Luke’s Health System says most of the people testing positive recently have been in their 20s and 30s and don’t need hospitalization. But he says older adults are more vulnerable. Idaho’s daily confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by about 10% to nearly 5,000 on Friday. And the percentage of people testing positive jumped from 2.8% to 7.8% over the last two weeks.