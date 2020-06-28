Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Confirmed virus cases continue to climb in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon reached a new second-highest daily number Saturday with 277 cases. Another death from coronavirus was also reported. Authorities say 202 people have died in the state due to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority reported the new cases Saturday, one case shy of the daily record, while going over eclipsing 8,000 total confirmed cases across the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials did not list a reason for the large increase in cases, but cases have been increasing for a month.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland Police use crowd-control munitions on protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police fired crowd-control munitions toward demonstrators near a downtown precinct building Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to a police statement, law enforcement used loudspeakers to tell protesters to leave, then officers used crowd control munitions on the group. The release did not specify which kind of munitions were used. Some protesters reported that one person was injured by the munitions. Neither the Portland Police Bureau nor the Multnomah County Sheriff immediately responded to requests for comment. Police are barred under a temporary federal court order from using crowd-control munitions in situations where people engaged in passive resistance could be injured by the devices.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-BROWN

Brown: Second special session in July or August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people. The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic. At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments. She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor pause final stage of reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.

QUALIFIED FISHERMAN-LOANS

Fishers now qualify for federal loan amid economic downturn

SEATTLE (AP) — Fishers are now able to count their crew as part of their employee payroll to qualify for federal loans intended to help businesses following economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports that the federal rule change was published Thursday after captains discovered crew members could not be included in the first federal relief aid program. Fishers have been contending with poor markets as restaurants closed or reduced service to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Paycheck Protection Program loans may be forgiven if certain conditions are met, including spending a large portion of the money to retain employees.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Oregon lawmakers finish special session on police, virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature wrapped up a special session Friday after passing a slew of bills, most dealing with police accountability and the coronavirus pandemic. Senate President Peter Courtney said 24 bills passed, more than 600 pieces of public testimony were submitted, and over 100 people gave virtual committee testimony, in only three days. Police reform bills include measures that limit the use of chokeholds, require officers to intervene if their colleague is being unjust or unethical and creating a statewide police discipline database. Another bill that passed prohibits law enforcement agencies from using tear gas for crowd control, except for circumstances that meet the definition of a riot.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Oregon protesters set fire to police precinct, tear gas used

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The mayor and police chief of Portland, Oregon, are sharply criticizing protesters who set fire to a police precinct Friday, saying the violent actions were preventing the city from moving forward with meaningful reforms. The Portland Police Bureau used tear gas to disperse the crowd around 2:15 a.m. after part of the North Precinct was set ablaze with people inside. Earlier, a smaller group rallied at City Hall with the family of Patrick Kimmons, a 26-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by Portland police in 2018. Portland has seen nightly protests since the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon could see “exponential growth” in COVID in worst case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.