Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

CAPSIZED KAYAK-DROWNING

Washington man drowns while trying to rescue wife, child

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor pause final stage of reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.

QUALIFIED FISHERMAN-LOANS

Fishers now qualify for federal loan amid economic downturn

SEATTLE (AP) — Fishers are now able to count their crew as part of their employee payroll to qualify for federal loans intended to help businesses following economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports that the federal rule change was published Thursday after captains discovered crew members could not be included in the first federal relief aid program. Fishers have been contending with poor markets as restaurants closed or reduced service to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Paycheck Protection Program loans may be forgiven if certain conditions are met, including spending a large portion of the money to retain employees.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-BROWN

Brown: Second special session in July or August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people. The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic. At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments. She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland Police use crowd-control munitions on protesters

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police fired crowd-control munitions toward demonstrators near a downtown precinct building Friday night and early Saturday morning. According to a police statement, law enforcement used loudspeakers to tell protesters to leave, then officers used crowd control munitions on the group. The release did not specify which kind of munitions were used. Some protesters reported that one person was injured by the munitions. Neither the Portland Police Bureau nor the Multnomah County Sheriff immediately responded to requests for comment. Police are barred under a temporary federal court order from using crowd-control munitions in situations where people engaged in passive resistance could be injured by the devices.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle mayor meets with protesters over dismantling zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan met with demonstrators Friday after some lay in the street or sat on barricades to thwart the city’s effort to dismantle an “occupied” protest zone that has drawn scorn from President Donald Trump and a lawsuit from nearby businesses. Crews arrived with heavy equipment early Friday morning at the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, an occupied protest zone in Seattle, ready to dismantle barriers set up after protesters seized the area June 8 following clashes with police. Omari Salisbury, a local journalist who attended the afternoon meeting between protesters and the mayor, told reporters afterward that the mayor had agreed to wait until Sunday morning to remove most of the barricades.

WOLVES-PETITION DENIED

State commission rejects petition to limit killing of wolves

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A petition that called for new rules to limit when the state can kill endangered wolves that prey on livestock was rejected Friday by the Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission.The petition was filed in May by four conservation groups who sought to prevent conflicts that have led to the killing of 31 wolves in the state since 2012.The conservation groups are the Center for Biological Diversity, Cascadia Wildlands, Western Watersheds Project and WildEarth Guardians.The groups requested rules that would require ranchers to use non-lethal deterrence measures to prevent conflict in an effort to avoid killing wolves.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon could see “exponential growth” in COVID in worst case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

PET GROOMER-VIRUS VIOLATION

Pet groomer charged, accused of defying stay-home order

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A woman is accused of violating Gov. Jay Inslee’s COVID-19 stay-at-home order by reopening her pet grooming shop in Vancouver, Washington, in May. The Columbian reports Kelly Carroll of Battle Ground faces one count of violating an emergency order proclamation. A Vancouver defense representing Carroll entered a not-guilty plea on her behalf last week. According to an affidavit of probable cause, the case revolves around Carroll operating her business, The PetBiz, in spite of the governor’s order. The affidavit says Carroll publicized her intent to reopen and organized a May 16 rally at her shop which more than a 100 people attended.

PORT PROJECT-GRANT FUNDING

Everett port construction remodel project loses $15.5M grant

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state port has lost a crucial chunk of funding over a technicality for a construction and remodeling project of a former paper and pulp mill that closed in 2012. The U.S. Department of Transportation has rescinded a $15.5 million grant for the Port of Everett’s plan to build a cargo terminal on former Kimberly-Clark waterfront real estate. The port first applied for the grant last summer and reapplied in May after being told there were too many differences in the acquisition and the grant application. The port reapplied for more than $17 million. Construction is expected to begin in 2021 and finish by 2022.