AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Sunday, Jun. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 – Thursday, Jul. 02 CANCELED: CSTE Annual Conference – CANCELED: Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists Annual Conference * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Seattle, WA

Weblinks: http://www.cste.org/, https://twitter.com/CSTEconference

Contacts: Jeremy Arieh, CSTE communications, jarieh@cste.org

——————–

Sunday, Jun. 28 John Elway celebrates 60th birthday – 60th birthday of John Elway, American former quarterback who is the general manager and president of football operations for the Denver Broncos. Elway is regarded as one of the top quarterbacks ever to play the game. He has one of the best winning percentages in league history, and was tied for the second-most Pro Bowl selections for a quarterback at the time of his retirement

Weblinks: , https://twitter.com/johnelway

——————–

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 1:30 PM Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry wildfire media refresher event – Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests, and the Oregon Department of Forestry hold media refresher event to support cover of wildfires

Weblinks: http://www.fs.fed.us, https://twitter.com/forestservice

Contacts: Darcy Weseman , USDA Forest Service, deweseman@fs.fed.us, 1 541 278 3722

——————–

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM Seattle City Council meeting, held remotely

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call listen line at 206-684-8566 or access Seattle Channel online.