BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Washington. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Seattle bureau at 206-682-1812 or 1-800-552-7694. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive shorter APNewsNow versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Washington at 3:10 p.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — A 16-year-old boy was killed and and a younger teenager was wounded early Monday in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone — the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change after business complaints and criticism from President Donald Trump.By Lisa Baumann. SENT: 520 words. With AP photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK CONTRACT TRACING

HOUSTON — Health departments around the U.S. that are using contact tracers to contain coronavirus outbreaks are scrambling to bolster their ranks amid a surge of cases and resistance to cooperation from those infected or exposed. SENT: 1080 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON MASKS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Gov. Kate Brown announced Monday that people throughout Oregon will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. SENT: 320 words.

SPORTS

BBO-REBUILDING ON HOLD

SEATTLE— Seattle Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto had at one point expected former first-round pick Logan Gilbert to be pitching at T-Mobile Park by the time June rolled around. By Tim Booth. SENT: 890 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

BOEING TEST FLIGHTS: Re-certification flights begin for Boeing 737 MAX

TRIBAL LAWSUITS INSURANCE: Washington tribes sue insurance group for virus coverage.

WASHINGTON POPULATION: Washington population tops 7.6 million.

VIRUS OUTBREAK BORDER SHOPPING: Report: Virus could slow Canadian shopping in Washington.