Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon reached a new second-highest daily number Saturday with 277 cases. Another death from coronavirus was also reported. Authorities say 202 people have died in the state due to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority reported the new cases Saturday, one case shy of the daily record, while going over eclipsing 8,000 total confirmed cases across the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials did not list a reason for the large increase in cases, but cases have been increasing for a month.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people. The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic. At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments. She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.