Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Mount Rainier National Park officials say they are searching for a mountain climber missing since Saturday, the third person to go missing in a little more than a week in the Washington state park. Officials say Seattle resident Matthew Bunker climbed up and was descending the mountain on skis Friday with a partner when he is believed to have fallen in steep terrain. The area where he went missing is near the site of a 2014 tragedy that killed six climbers. Searchers also are looking for 25-year-old Vincent Djie, who went missing while hiking June 19, and 27-year-old Talan Sabbagh, who was last seen a week ago.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.