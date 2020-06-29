Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

SEATTLE — One man was killed and and a teenager was wounded early Monday in Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone — the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change after business complaints and criticism from President Donald Trump. The violence that came just over a week after another shooting in the zone left one person dead and another wounded was “dangerous and unacceptable” police Chief Carmen Best said. By Lisa Baumann.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONCERT CRITICISM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Fellow musicians and fans alike are criticizing country artists who performed at outdoor concerts this weekend where social media pictures showed large, tight crowds without masks, even as COVID-19 cases resurge in the United States. By Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 340 words.

HOMELESSNESS-ARRESTS

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — In the nine years he has been homeless, Kenneth Shultz has spent one of every three nights in jail. The 71-year-old retiree has been charged with trespassing 96 times, including after he fell asleep behind gas stations, outside office buildings and in a city park. His 1,034 days in jail have come with a crushing debt of $41,311 in court costs, fines and fees and an estimated taxpayer tab of nearly $50,000. SENT: 2000 words.

MISSING IDAHO PROFESSOR: Montana officials searching for Idaho man in Glacier park