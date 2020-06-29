Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland police arrest 8, fire crowd-control munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Confirmed virus cases continue to climb in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon reached a new second-highest daily number Saturday with 277 cases. Another death from coronavirus was also reported. Authorities say 202 people have died in the state due to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority reported the new cases Saturday, one case shy of the daily record, while going over eclipsing 8,000 total confirmed cases across the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials did not list a reason for the large increase in cases, but cases have been increasing for a month.

OREGON LEGISLATURE-BROWN

Brown: Second special session in July or August

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Gov. Kate Brown says she’ll call a second special legislative session this summer to fix a state budget wrecked by the economic fallout from the COVID-19 crisis and wants to use coronavirus relief funds to help support the Black community and working people. The Oregon Legislature wrapped up its first special session Friday after passing bills dealing with police accountability and the pandemic. At a Saturday news conference, Brown said she would wait to call another special session to see if federal lawmakers approve assistance for local governments. She said she may call lawmakers back to Salem in late July or early August.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

Washington governor pause final stage of reopening plan

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he’s pausing moving counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as coronavirus cases continue to increase. Inslee made the announcement Saturday with state Secretary of Health John Weisman. Inslee says the rising number of COVID-19 cases across the state makes it impossible to move to phase four, which would have meant basically no restrictions. A tally from Johns Hopkins University shows Washington had more than 30,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. More than 480 new cases were reported on Friday.

QUALIFIED FISHERMAN-LOANS

Fishers now qualify for federal loan amid economic downturn

SEATTLE (AP) — Fishers are now able to count their crew as part of their employee payroll to qualify for federal loans intended to help businesses following economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The Seattle Times reports that the federal rule change was published Thursday after captains discovered crew members could not be included in the first federal relief aid program. Fishers have been contending with poor markets as restaurants closed or reduced service to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Paycheck Protection Program loans may be forgiven if certain conditions are met, including spending a large portion of the money to retain employees.

OREGON LEGISLATURE

Oregon lawmakers finish special session on police, virus

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Legislature wrapped up a special session Friday after passing a slew of bills, most dealing with police accountability and the coronavirus pandemic. Senate President Peter Courtney said 24 bills passed, more than 600 pieces of public testimony were submitted, and over 100 people gave virtual committee testimony, in only three days. Police reform bills include measures that limit the use of chokeholds, require officers to intervene if their colleague is being unjust or unethical and creating a statewide police discipline database. Another bill that passed prohibits law enforcement agencies from using tear gas for crowd control, except for circumstances that meet the definition of a riot.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon could see “exponential growth” in COVID in worst case

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health official reported 250 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and five additional deaths on the same day that authorities released new modeling that shows increased transmission of the coronavirus since the state began reopening May 15. Oregon health officials say daily confirmed cases of COVID-19 could rise as much as 20 percentage points under a worst-case scenario as transmission of the virus increases. The modeling, based on data through June 18, offers three scenarios. Under the best-case scenario, daily confirmed cases would remain stable at 180 per day. Most pessimistically, hospitalizations would increase from eight to 82 per day.

SHERIFF’S DEPUTY INDICTED

Sheriff’s deputy charged with assault in Oregon jail

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Oregon was arrested on assault and other charges after a man was slammed into a wall and thrown down in a jail booking area, fracturing his skull and causing what his lawyer calls a permanent brain injury. Video of the 2018 incident shows Deputy Rian Alden charging the man as he stood for his booking photo and after they appeared to get into an altercation. The video shows Alden grabbing him by the neck and throwing him to the floor. Washington County authorized a $625,000 payment to settle a lawsuit by the man. Alden’s lawyer said he believes Alden will be found innocent at trial.