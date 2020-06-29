AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Monday, Jun. 29.

Monday, Jun. 29 1:30 PM Forest Service and Oregon Department of Forestry wildfire media refresher event – Malheur, Umatilla, and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests, and the Oregon Department of Forestry hold media refresher event to support cover of wildfires

Contacts: Darcy Weseman , USDA Forest Service, deweseman@fs.fed.us, 1 541 278 3722

Monday, Jun. 29 2:00 PM Seattle City Council meeting, held remotely

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call listen line at 206-684-8566 or access Seattle Channel online.