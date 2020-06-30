Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue teams looking for an Idaho man missing in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park. George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing on Saturday when he did not return. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the sport utility vehicle the 77-year-old man had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday. The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts said Adams is a music professor at the university.

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph. Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown. Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite. Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that people throughout the state will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She said in a news release Monday that the guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces. Face covering requirements were already mandated in eight counties last week. Over the last month, she said the disease has spread at an alarming rate in urban and rural counties. She says modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if further action isn’t taken, hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.