Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state could make a request for a federal loan as soon as August or September to secure funds by the end of the year in order to keep its unemployment trust fund solvent as it continues to pay out benefits to those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. The state’s unemployment trust fund _ which had more than $4.7 billion at the start of March _ is currently down to $2.8 billion. To date, the state has paid more than $6.5 billion in benefits, of which two thirds is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.

SEATTLE (AP) — A Boeing 737 Max took off from a Seattle airport on Monday, the start of three days of re-certification test flights that mark a step toward returning the aircraft to passenger service.The Federal Aviation Administration test flights over the next three days will evaluate Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the MAX. This is the software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) that activated erroneously on two flights that crashed, killing 346 people. Since the second accident in March 2019, the jet has been grounded. The Seattle Times reports the plane flew east and landed one hour and 20 minutes later at Moses Lake and was due to return to Boeing Field.

SEATTLE (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and and a younger teen was wounded before dawn in what is being called Seattle’s occupied protest zone. Monday’s shooting was the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change following complaints from businesses and criticism from President Donald Trump. Police say witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep SUV just before the shooting near one of the makeshift barriers around the protest zone. Callers to 911 said several people fired shots into the vehicle. Police say two people who were probably the vehicle’s occupants were taken to a hospital. The 16-year-old died, and a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state. Latest numbers show the state has grown by 109,800 residents over the past year, a 1.5% increase. Population growth has remained concentrated in the five of the state’s largest metropolitan counties: Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane. The top 10 cities for population growth are: Seattle, Vancouver, Redmond, Bellevue, Tacoma, Pasco, Kirkland, Richland, Lacey and Spokane.