Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The 2020 baseball season was supposed to be another step in the development of top prospects for a number of rebuilding teams. But the truncated 60-game major league season and the possible loss of the minor league season means some clubs are concerned that the progress of their prospects may be stunted. The Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals and Miami Marlins are among clubs hoping taxi squads will provide enough innings on the mound or at-bats at the plate to continue the progress of their prospects going into 2021.

SEATTLE (AP) — Dan Hughes will not coach the Seattle Storm during the 2020 season over concerns about his risk for severe illness if he were to contract COVID-19. The decision was made following a medical assessment by the league and in consultation with Hughes’ primary care physician. The WNBA is set to begin its season in late July with all teams playing in Florida. The 65-year-old Hughes had surgery last year to remove a cancerous tumor from his digestive tract. Seattle promoted Gary Kloppenburg to head coach for this season.