Idaho Daybook

Tuesday, Jun. 30 12:00 PM Idaho Gov. Little hosts telephone town hall on coronavirus – Idaho Governor Brad Little hosts AARP telephone town hall to provide coronavirus (COVID-19) updates

Weblinks: http://www.idaho.gov, https://twitter.com/IDAHOgov

Contacts: Marissa Morrison, State of Idaho, marissa.morrison@gov.idaho.gov, 1 208 943 1686

Participants can join by dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 or register in advance by visiting https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 – Thursday, Jul. 02 Court hearing for man charged after remains of wife’s children found on his property – Court hearing for Chad Daybell – husband of Lori Vallow – charged with two felony counts of destruction or concealment of evidence following the discovery of the remains of Vallow’s two children on his property * Seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan had not been seen since September 2019. Vallow was arrested in Hawaii in February 2020 after failing to comply with a judge’s order that she physically present the children to Idaho welfare workers or to police in Idaho within five days of the order. At the time, Daybell claimed that the kids were ‘safe’ but refused to disclose their whereabouts * Police are also conducting an investigation into the suspicious death of the Daybell’s late wife, Tammy. Within weeks of her death, Daybell and Vallow married on a beach in Hawaii. Tammy’s body has been exhumed and autopsy results are pending * Daybell and Vallow are linked to a cult know for ‘radical, apocalyptic religious beliefs’

Location: 159 E Main St., Rexburg, ID