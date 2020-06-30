Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNEMPLOYMENT TRUST FUND-WASHINGTON STATE

Washington likely to seek loan to keep jobless fund solvent

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state could make a request for a federal loan as soon as August or September to secure funds by the end of the year in order to keep its unemployment trust fund solvent as it continues to pay out benefits to those affected by the coronavirus shutdowns. The state’s unemployment trust fund _ which had more than $4.7 billion at the start of March _ is currently down to $2.8 billion. To date, the state has paid more than $6.5 billion in benefits, of which two thirds is federal money that is providing the unemployed with an additional $600 a week on top of the state’s weekly maximum benefit of up to $790 per week.

BOEING-TEST FLIGHTS

Re-certification flights begin for Boeing 737 Max

SEATTLE (AP) — A Boeing 737 Max took off from a Seattle airport on Monday, the start of three days of re-certification test flights that mark a step toward returning the aircraft to passenger service.The Federal Aviation Administration test flights over the next three days will evaluate Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the MAX. This is the software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) that activated erroneously on two flights that crashed, killing 346 people. Since the second accident in March 2019, the jet has been grounded. The Seattle Times reports the plane flew east and landed one hour and 20 minutes later at Moses Lake and was due to return to Boeing Field.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

‘Enough’: 1 killed in shooting in Seattle’s protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — A 16-year-old boy was killed and and a younger teen was wounded before dawn in what is being called Seattle’s occupied protest zone. Monday’s shooting was the second deadly shooting in the area that local officials have vowed to change following complaints from businesses and criticism from President Donald Trump. Police say witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep SUV just before the shooting near one of the makeshift barriers around the protest zone. Callers to 911 said several people fired shots into the vehicle. Police say two people who were probably the vehicle’s occupants were taken to a hospital. The 16-year-old died, and a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized with gunshot injuries.

WASHINGTON POPULATION

Washington population tops 7.6 million

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington’s population has topped 7.6 million, with growth coming mostly from those moving to the state. Latest numbers show the state has grown by 109,800 residents over the past year, a 1.5% increase. Population growth has remained concentrated in the five of the state’s largest metropolitan counties: Clark, King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane. The top 10 cities for population growth are: Seattle, Vancouver, Redmond, Bellevue, Tacoma, Pasco, Kirkland, Richland, Lacey and Spokane.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONTACT TRACING

Tracking coronavirus cases proves difficult amid new surge

HOUSTON (AP) — Health departments around the U.S. that are using contact tracers to contain coronavirus outbreaks are scrambling to bolster their ranks amid a surge of cases and resistance to cooperation from those infected or exposed. With too few trained contact tracers to handle soaring caseloads, one hard-hit Arizona county is relying on National Guard members to pitch in. In Louisiana, people who have tested positive typically wait more than two days to respond to health officials — giving the disease crucial time to spread. Contact tracing tracks people who test positive and anyone they’ve come in contact with. It was challenging even when stay-at-home orders were in place, but it’s exponentially more difficult now.

MAN KILLS WOMAN

Police: Man shoots woman to death at her Seattle home

SEATTLE (AP) — Police say a man shot and killed a 42-year-old woman in her Northeast Seattle home. The Seattle Police Department says someone called 911 Monday afternoon and reported that a man had a gun. Police say officers found a woman with a gunshot wound in the home and that medics declared her dead at the scene. Police began searching for the man she had previously been dating and at about 2:45 p.m. police received a report of a person who had shot himself while on a bench in the Washington Park Arboretum. Police say the man was the person officers were looking for and that he was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

TRIBAL LAWSUITS-INSURANCE

Washington tribes sue insurance group for virus coverage

BREMERTON, Wash. (AP) — Two Washington state Native tribes have sued a group of insurance providers they say have not covered claims for business losses resulting from the coronavirus. The Kitsap Sun reported the Suquamish and Port Gamble S’Klallam tribes filed separate lawsuits against Tribal First Alliant Underwriting Solutions. The civil claims filed earlier this month say the tribes bought $50 million of coverage in policies that should cover losses caused by the pandemic outbreak. The lawsuits say the insurance group must provide broad coverage for losses resulting from any cause unless expressly excluded in the policies, which do not exclude diseases.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BORDER SHOPPING

Report: Virus could slow Canadian shopping in Washington

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — An economic research study indicates border restrictions resulting from the coronavirus could reduce future cross-border shopping trips into Washington state by Canadians. The Bellingham Herald reports the Border Policy Research Institute at Western Washington University has released a report concerning money spent by Canadians in Whatcom County in northwest Washington. The border between the state and British Columbia has been restricted to essential travelers and commercial trade since March because of the pandemic. The report says the plan to ease border restrictions July 21 may not alleviate safety concerns that prevent Canadians from shopping in Washington.

MISSING HIKERS

Climber missing at Mount Rainier park near 2014 tragedy site

Mount Rainier National Park officials say they are searching for a mountain climber missing since Saturday, the third person to go missing in a little more than a week in the Washington state park. Officials say Seattle resident Matthew Bunker climbed up and was descending the mountain on skis Friday with a partner when he is believed to have fallen in steep terrain. The area where he went missing is near the site of a 2014 tragedy that killed six climbers. Searchers also are looking for 25-year-old Vincent Djie, who went missing while hiking June 19, and 27-year-old Talan Sabbagh, who was last seen a week ago.

CAPSIZED KAYAK-DROWNING

Washington man drowns while trying to rescue wife, child

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a Washington state man drowned while trying to save his wife and child after their kayak capsized in northern Idaho. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office says a 35-year-old Spokane Valley man jumped into the water from shore when the kayak his wife and child were in capsized. The wife and child were safely rescued, but the group believed the man had already made it to shore. After several minutes of searching, it became clear he was still in the water. A dive team with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office found the man about an hour later. He was pronounced dead at the scene.