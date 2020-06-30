AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Jun. 30.

Tuesday, Jun. 30 10:30 AM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee in Pasco with Secretary of Health John Wiesman and Washington State Pandemic Health Response Director Vice Adm. Raquel Bono, meeting with Tri-Cities public health officials and elected leaders (10:30 AM PDT); holding a media availability (11:45 AM PDT); and meeting with Tri-Cities business and community leaders (12:45 PM PDT)

Location: Columbia Basin College, 2600 N 20th Ave, Pasco, WA

Weblinks: http://www.wa.gov, https://twitter.com/GovInslee

Contacts: Mike Faulk, Washington Governor’s Office, mike.faulk@gov.wa.gov, 1 360 790 2920

Visitors and media should remember face coverings are now mandatory * Meetings invite only

Tuesday, Jun. 30 2:00 PM Seattle City Councilmember Lewis and former Labor Secretary Reich discuss capital gains tax – Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis holds a virtual town hall with former Labor Secretary Robert Reich to discuss Lewis’ proposal to create a progressive capital gains tax to scale up investment in permanent supportive housing

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Office of Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, Andrew.Lewis@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 8807

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdnZPpbSUy29n9-2MZKpsQn_BqDtDFZC3WGwm3BX78mqSWrug/viewform