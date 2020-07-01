BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE SEATTLE

SEATTLE — Police on Wednesday forcibly cleared out Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone after about two weeks in a situation that had attracted the complaints of local business owners and the ire of President Donald Trump during a number of Twitter posts. By Martha Bellisle and Lisa Baumann. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos, video.

GOVERNOR VETOES INVALIDATED

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A judge has ruled that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee overstepped his authority with a series of one-sentence vetoes in last year’s transportation budget. SENT: 280 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month – potentially reaching 900 new cases per day. By Sara Cline. SENT: 570 words.

BIG BUSINESS TAX SEATTLE

SEATTLE – The Seattle City Council has taken a key step toward adopting a new tax on big businesses just two years after the council buckled under pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum and repealed a big business tax. SENT: 290 words.

CAR TAB TAX CUTS ARGUMENT

The Washington state Supreme Court heard arguments about whether a voter-approved car-tab tax cut was legal or if its ballot title misled voters. SENT: 300 words.

SPORTS

SOC–NWSL-REIGN SKY BLUE

Sky Blue played to a scoreless draw with OL Reign on Tuesday night in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. SENT: 310 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK WASHINGTON STATE: Washington state prison reports 220 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

ASIAN HORNETS TRAPPING: Washington state begins trapping for Asian giant hornets.

VIRUS OUTBREAK ALASKA AIRLINES: Alaska Airlines could ban non-masked flyers from travel.