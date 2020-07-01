Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers have installed plywood over windows and washed off graffiti near the entrance to the downtown Portland police headquarters after police say windows were smashed and plywood was removed from doors early Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the vandalism happened after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office removed the last of the fencing that circled the Justice Center, the Police Bureau’s Central Precinct, police administrative offices, the county jail and courtrooms, to try to tamp down tension between protesters and police.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days. Brown said in a news release Tuesday there have been over 8,600 coronavirus cases in the state, with over a quarter of those identified in the past two weeks. Earlier this week she mandated mask wearing for people throughout the state starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the disease. The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders Brown has issued throughout the pandemic. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect. The emergency proclamation will now last through Sept. 4.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon has filed a class-action lawsuit against Portland Police and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers who they say were targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests. KOIN reports the suit says police have used tear gas, pepper spray, shot rubber bullets and thrown flash bangs directly at both journalists and legal observers. The filings also say police have arrested journalists and legal observers. The complaint lists six primary plaintiffs—two ACLU observers and four journalists—and includes others similarly situated. A City of Portland spokesperson told KOIN the city does not comment on pending litigation.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Fire districts and cities in the Mid-Willamette Valley are making budget cuts following voters’ rejection of operating levy increases in the May election. The Statesman Journal reports the levy failure for Marion County Fire District 1 means a $2.4 million reduction in the department’s operating budget, including $1 million in budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year that will take the form of laying off three people and other cuts in service. The measures looked like sure things when they were filed, but when the pandemic hit, it was too late to pull them from the ballot or modify them. And the consensus is that taxpayers were uncertain of the future due to economic uncertainty decided against the increases.