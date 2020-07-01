Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Sky Blue played to a scoreless draw with OL Reign on Tuesday night in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. Sky Blue goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan leapt to stop Jasmyne Spencer’s breakaway attempt in the 85th minute, preserving the draw in the tournament opener for both teams. The Reign are playing the Challenge Cup without Megan Rapinoe, who opted out of the tournament. Sky Blue are without national team players Carly Lloyd and Mallory Pugh because of injuries.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Outfielder Heston Kjerstad agreed to a minor league contract with the Baltimore Orioles that includes a $5.2 million signing bonus, well below the slot value of $7,789,900 assigned to the No. 2 overall pick. The 21-year-old He joins a rebuilding Orioles team that has lost at least 100 games in two straight seasons and used the No. 1 pick in 2019 to secure catcher Adley Rutschman out of Oregon State.