Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BALLOT INITIATIVE-PANDEMIC LAWSUIT

Judge orders online signatures accepted for Idaho initiative

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho officials to accept online signatures that could put a $170 million education funding initiative on the November ballot. U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill issued the order on Tuesday after Idaho balked at his order to accept online signatures or simply put the initiative on the ballot. The education funding initiative seeks to raise $170 million for K-12 education by raising Idaho’s corporate tax rate and increasing taxes on individuals making $250,000 a year or higher. State officials did not immediately comment on whether they plan to appeal the judge’s order.

MISSING KIDS-MOM-NEW CHARGES

Police say missing kids’ mom helped keep their bodies hidden

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Prosecutors say the mother of two children who were found dead in rural Idaho months after they vanished had conspired with her new husband to hide or destroy the kids’ bodies. A judge set bail for Lori Vallow Daybell at $1 million on Tuesday. It’s the latest twist in a bizarre case that has transfixed the public with its ties to the mysterious deaths of the couple’s former spouses and their beliefs about zombies and the apocalypse. Daybell was already charged with abandoning or deserting 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan. Police this month found the children’s remains buried in her husband Chad Daybell’s yard.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IN PERSON VOTING

Idaho may hold traditional elections despite coronavirus

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Officials say Idaho residents may vote in person during elections in August and November despite the continuing spread of the coronavirus. The Idaho Statesman reports Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said Idaho plans to operate standard elections rather than exclusively using absentee ballots. Idaho’s May 19 primary was the first statewide election held by mail only. Republican Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation in April allowing the change that resulted in record voter turnout across the state. Little says he may request a special session of the state Legislature to address the November election.

MISSING IDAHO PROFESSOR

Montana officials searching for Idaho man in Glacier park

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Search and rescue teams looking for an Idaho man missing in western Montana have discovered his vehicle in Glacier National Park. George Calvin Adams had been staying at a guest ranch in Kalispell. He left Friday to go on a hike and was reported missing on Saturday when he did not return. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino says the sport utility vehicle the 77-year-old man had been driving was found in Glacier National Park on Monday. The Idaho State University School of Performing Arts said Adams is a music professor at the university.

YELLOWSTONE-VISITOR GORED

California woman gored multiple times by Yellowstone bison

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 72-year-old California woman was gored and injured multiple times by a wild bison at Yellowstone National Park after repeatedly approaching the animal to take its photograph. Park administrators said Monday that the woman was flown to an Idaho hospital for treatment of her injuries following the June 25 incident. She was not identified and her current condition is unknown. Officials say she approached within ten feet of the bison multiple times after it came near her campsite. Park visitors are required to stay at least 25 yards (23 meters) away from large animals, including bison.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON MASKS

Masks to be required throughout Oregon starting Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that people throughout the state will be required to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the coronavirus. She said in a news release Monday that the guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces. Face covering requirements were already mandated in eight counties last week. Over the last month, she said the disease has spread at an alarming rate in urban and rural counties. She says modeling from the Oregon Health Authority shows that if further action isn’t taken, hospitals could be overwhelmed by new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations within weeks.