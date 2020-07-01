Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-PORTLAND

Portland’s downtown police precinct boarded up

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Workers have installed plywood over windows and washed off graffiti near the entrance to the downtown Portland police headquarters after police say windows were smashed and plywood was removed from doors early Tuesday. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the vandalism happened after the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office removed the last of the fencing that circled the Justice Center, the Police Bureau’s Central Precinct, police administrative offices, the county jail and courtrooms, to try to tamp down tension between protesters and police.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-EMERGENCY

Oregon Gov. extends coronavirus emergency proclamation

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has extended the COVID-19 state of emergency for 60 days. Brown said in a news release Tuesday there have been over 8,600 coronavirus cases in the state, with over a quarter of those identified in the past two weeks. Earlier this week she mandated mask wearing for people throughout the state starting Wednesday to slow the spread of the disease. The state of emergency declaration is the legal underpinning for the executive orders Brown has issued throughout the pandemic. Extending the state of emergency declaration allows those orders to stay in effect. The emergency proclamation will now last through Sept. 4.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACLU LAWSUIT

ACLU files class-action suit against Portland police, city

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon has filed a class-action lawsuit against Portland Police and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers who they say were targeted and attacked by the police while documenting protests. KOIN reports the suit says police have used tear gas, pepper spray, shot rubber bullets and thrown flash bangs directly at both journalists and legal observers. The filings also say police have arrested journalists and legal observers. The complaint lists six primary plaintiffs—two ACLU observers and four journalists—and includes others similarly situated. A City of Portland spokesperson told KOIN the city does not comment on pending litigation.

FIRE DISTRICT-CUTS

Levy failures force fire districts to make cuts

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Fire districts and cities in the Mid-Willamette Valley are making budget cuts following voters’ rejection of operating levy increases in the May election. The Statesman Journal reports the levy failure for Marion County Fire District 1 means a $2.4 million reduction in the department’s operating budget, including $1 million in budget cuts for the upcoming fiscal year that will take the form of laying off three people and other cuts in service. The measures looked like sure things when they were filed, but when the pandemic hit, it was too late to pull them from the ballot or modify them. And the consensus is that taxpayers were uncertain of the future due to economic uncertainty decided against the increases.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SALEM

Charges against 14 people arrested at Salem protests dropped

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say criminal charges against 14 people arrested after protests in Salem against the death of George Floyd have been dismissed. The Statesman Journal reports the Salem Police Department arrested the people on charges of riot and interfering with a peace officer on May 31 and June 1. Many of those arrested said they were peacefully protesting and were unable to leave quickly after police began enforcing a citywide curfew. The protests marked the first time the city instituted a curfew and used tear gas on residents. Officials with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said the cases were dismissed out of the need to serve the “interests of justice.”

CRABBING DEATHS

2 dead, 1 rescued after crabbing boat capsizes near Florence

FLORENCE, Ore. (AP) — Two people died and one person was rescued after a fishing boat sank near Florence. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Amber and Kyle Novelli, who operated Novelli’s Crab and Seafood in Florence, died after their boat hit a jetty early Monday. Emergency crews received a distress call from the captain of the sinking fishing boat around 2 a.m., according to the U.S. Coast Guard. The captain said everyone aboard was abandoning ship. A Coast Guard helicopter crew and local emergency responders rescued one man around 3 a.m. The Coast Guard says the two others on board were found unresponsive by 7 a.m.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Portland police arrest 8, fire crowd-control munitions

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police have arrested eight people and fired crowd-control munitions to disperse protesters who threw rocks and bottles during demonstrations in front of law enforcement buildings on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Police say the series of confrontations began outside the Multnomah County Justice Center, where protesters seeking racial justice in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis last month used fencing and street barricades to block off a street. Police say that lasers were shined into officers eyes, and rocks, bottles and paint were thrown at them during the demonstration. Civil liberties advocates said in a lawsuit Sunday that the police response to recent demonstrations appeared designed to squelch free speech.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Confirmed virus cases continue to climb in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oregon reached a new second-highest daily number Saturday with 277 cases. Another death from coronavirus was also reported. Authorities say 202 people have died in the state due to COVID-19. The Oregon Health Authority reported the new cases Saturday, one case shy of the daily record, while going over eclipsing 8,000 total confirmed cases across the state. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that officials did not list a reason for the large increase in cases, but cases have been increasing for a month.