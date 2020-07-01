Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

City crews remove some barriers from Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle city crews used heavy equipment to remove makeshift barriers around the city’s “occupied” protest zone following two fatal shootings in the area. Demonstrators Tuesday then dragged couches and other things to replace the structures in the area east of downtown, but those were largely gone later Tuesday. Protesters have occupied several blocks around a park and the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct for about two weeks after police abandoned the precinct following clashes and standoffs with protesters calling for racial justice and an end to police brutality. President Donald Trump has called on officials to shut down the area.

BOEING-FAA-PLANE-REPORT

Report: Boeing fell short in disclosing key changes to Max

A government watchdog says Boeing didn’t give regulators documents about changes it made in a key system blamed in two crashes of its 737 Max jet. The Transportation Department’s inspector general says government experts responsible for approving the plane didn’t know how powerful the flight-control system was. In both crashes, the system, called MCAS, pushed the nose of the plane down and pilots couldn’t regain control. The crashes killed 346 people and led regulators around the world to ground every Boeing 737 Max — nearly 400 of them. This week, Boeing and the FAA are testing changes Boeing has made in the plane.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INSLEE HECKLED

Inslee heckled off stage during Tri-Cities appearance

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was heckled and had to cut short his speech on battling the coronavirus pandemic in the Tri-Cities on Tuesday. Speaking outdoors at Columbia Basin College in Pasco, Inslee was repeatedly interrupted by hecklers as he urged residents to wear masks to prevent the spread of the virus.“Open it up,″ one heckler shouted in an apparent reference to widespread business closures in the Tri-Cities of Richland, Pasco and Kennewick. The community is still in Stage I of the pandemic, which is largely a shutdown.The hecking continued as a masked Inslee spoke. Finally the Democratic governor had had enough and went inside to finish.

AP-EU-NORWEGIAN-AIR-BOEING

Norwegian Air cancels order for 97 Boeing aircraft

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Low-cost carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle says it has cancelled its 97 outstanding orders for planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing. Norwegian said in a statement it had terminated the purchase agreements of five 787 Dreamliners and 92 737 MAX aircraft. The Oslo-based company also said it had filed a legal claim seeking the return of payments made for the aircraft. It is also seeking compensation for losses it claims it incurred from the global grounding of the 737 Max planes as well as engine issues on the 787. Talks with Boeing have “not led to an agreement with a reasonable compensation,” the carrier said in the statement.

HUMAN REMAINS BAGS

Police: Human remains found in bags were from woman, man

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say they have identified the remains of two people found inside bags at Duwamish Head in West Seattle. The Seattle Police Department says detectives and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the individuals as a 36-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man. Police responded to the area on June 19 after receiving a call about a suspicious bag on the beach. Police say they found another bag in the water. Police say they don’t believe this case is connected to any other investigations in the Puget Sound area. The names of the people have not been released.

MISSING SKIER-FOUND DEAD

Searchers find body of skier missing on Mount Rainier

ASHFORD, Wash. (AP) — A Seattle man reported missing last week during a skiing trip in Mount Rainier National Park was found along the base of Liberty Ridge. Matthew Bunker was reported missing June 26 by other people in his climbing party. The 28-year-old was skiing behind his partner at about 10,400 feet in elevation near Thumb Rock. Bunker fell in steep train and wasn’t found until days later. Authorities found him at the base of a cliff that is inaccessible by ground or aviation teams. The area’s continuous rock and ice fall poses too high of a risk for rescue personnel to access the location.

AIRPORT LOCATION OPTIONS

Location in Thurston County eyed for Washington airport

CENTRALIA, Wash. (AP) — A southern Thurston County location is being considered for construction of another large airport in Washington state to meet the increasing need for aviation capacity statewide. The Daily Chronicle reported that the Washington state Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission conducted a straw poll with its 25 members that resulted in more than half voting for development of existing airports and construction of a new airport, similar in size to the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Thurston County Commissioner Tye Menser says projections show that the state will need twice the capacity for air travel by 2050. A location north of Littlerock is being considered.

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE-REPAIRS

Cables, carbon wraps to support cracked West Seattle Bridge

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Department of Transportation announced Monday that construction workers are expected to begin work on the West Seattle Bridge this week. They will be adding carbon strips and steel cables for support after engineers discovered growing cracks in March. The Seattle Times reported that work is expected to last until late October and is intended to keep it standing throughout an orderly demolition or another long-term fix. The construction timeline conflicts with the city’s ability to perform full repairs to last up to 10 years. The city has yet to determine a long-term solution, which could include replacing the cracked bridge.

SHOOTING VIGIL SHOOTING

3 shot during Southern California vigil for gunshot victim

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A woman was fatally shot and two others were wounded during a gathering on a Southern California street in memory of a man who was shot to death there a day earlier. The gunfire erupted around 9 p.m. Monday in Long Beach as a crowd attended a candlelight vigil. The victims were taken to a hospital where one died. Police did not immediately release any suspect or motive information. The location is where a 49-year-old man was found shot Sunday night and was pronounced dead. Police arrested a man from Washington state in that shooting but there’s no information on the motive.

BOEING-TEST FLIGHTS

Re-certification flights begin for Boeing 737 Max

SEATTLE (AP) — A Boeing 737 Max took off from a Seattle airport on Monday, the start of three days of re-certification test flights that mark a step toward returning the aircraft to passenger service.The Federal Aviation Administration test flights over the next three days will evaluate Boeing’s proposed changes to the automated flight control system on the MAX. This is the software called the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) that activated erroneously on two flights that crashed, killing 346 people. Since the second accident in March 2019, the jet has been grounded. The Seattle Times reports the plane flew east and landed one hour and 20 minutes later at Moses Lake and was due to return to Boeing Field.