Oregon Daybook

Wednesday, Jul. 01 11:00 AM Oregon Gov. Brown holds press conference on extension of coronavirus emergency – Oregon Governor Kate Brown holds a press availability to discuss her statewide face covering requirement for indoor public spaces and her extension of the coronavirus (COVID-19) state of emergency

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Face coverings begin to be required in all indoor public spaces in Oregon – Oregon Governor Kate Brown extends requirement for face coverings in all indoor public spaces, already mandated in eight counties, to the entire state. Guidance applies to businesses and members of the public visiting indoor public spaces

CORPORATE DATA

Wednesday, Jul. 01 NIKE Inc: Q2 2020 Dividend payment date

Friday, Jul. 03 – Wednesday, Jul. 08 CANCELED: National Veterans Wheelchair Games – CANCELED: 2020 National Veterans Wheelchair Games, presented by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA) – the world’s largest sports events for wheelchair-suing vets. Events include air guns, archery, basketball, bowling, field events, hand cycling, nine-ball, power soccer, quad rugby, slalom, softball, swimming, table tennis, track, trapshooting, and weightlifting * Canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Portland, OR

