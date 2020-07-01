AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Jul. 01.

Wednesday, Jul. 01 9:00 AM People’s Strike broadcast – People’s Strike broadcasts eight hours of programming as part of its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and systemic inequality, injustice, and resistance. Agenda includes on-the-ground updates from uprisings in cities including Seattle, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, New York, Atlanta, Jackson, MS, Charlotte, NC, and Tappahannock, VA; reports from the International Longshore and Warehouse Unions; ‘Black and Brown Unite and Fight’ discussion; music and poetry from Immortal Technique, Raymond ‘Nat’ Turner, and Dave Lippman; discussion on Black liberation uprisings and international struggles’; interviews with activists and academics about Black farmers and Black ecologies; and coronavirus update and and political analysis

Weblinks: http://www.PeoplesStrike.org

Contacts: Wende Marshall, People’s Strike, wende@peoplesstrike.org, 1 434 825 3061

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PeoplesStrike/ * On YouTube from 9:00 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.: https://youtu.be/_MX3erzia6Y from 1:20 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: https://youtu.be/28MyB3sDXNw

Wednesday, Jul. 01 Accolade expected to announce the final pricing – Accolade expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering, before shares in the healthcare technology company are expected to commence trading on NASDAQ tomorrow. The offer price range per share was set at $19 – $21

Weblinks: https://www.accolade.com/, https://twitter.com/Accolade

Contacts: Christine Grieve, Accolade press, Christine.Grieve@accolade.com, 1 206 235 7174

Thursday, Jul. 02 Accolade shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ – Accolade shares expected to commence trading on NASDAQ, after the healthcare technology company was expected to announce the final pricing of its Initial Public Offering yesterday. The offer price range per share was set at $19 – $21

Weblinks: https://www.accolade.com/, https://twitter.com/Accolade

Contacts: Christine Grieve, Accolade press, Christine.Grieve@accolade.com, 1 206 235 7174