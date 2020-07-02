Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month, potentially reaching 900 new cases per day. In addition, health officials said daily admissions to hospitals could increase from eight people per day to 27. Oregon has had five straight weeks of case growth, reaching nearly 9,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested more than two dozen people and used tear gas to disperse protesters during a night of ongoing demonstrations. Police in the North Portland neighborhood declared the Tuesday night gathering a riot and used tear gas to break up the protest. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek on Wednesday condemned the use of tear gas in a residential neighborhood in a strongly worded letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler. Kotek called the officers’ actions “unacceptable.” Hundreds of people have turned out every night for more than a month since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — About 600 traps to catch invasive Asian giant hornets are being placed in Northwestern Washington’s Whatcom County by the Washington State Department of Agriculture, more than doubling the number already set out by citizens. The Capital Press reports the state traps are being placed around Blaine, Custer and Bellingham, the only places in the U.S. that the giant hornet has been found. The traps are being put on the edge of forested areas. Asian giant hornets are brutal to pollinators, known to decapitate honey bees and are the subject of wide fascination. Five Asian giant hornets have been found in Whatcom County since last winter.

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.