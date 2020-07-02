Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Lynn Williams scored twice to give the North Carolina Courage a 2-0 victory over the Washington Spirit in the NWSL’s Challenge Cup tournament. Williams has three goals in the tournament for the two-time defending league champions, considered the Challenge Cup favorites. William broke a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 50th minute, then added her second in the 61st at Zions Bank Stadium. With two wins, the Courage sit atop the tournament table.

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — The Portland Thorns and the Chicago Red Stars have played to a scoreless draw in the group stage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Challenge Cup tournament. Portland dominated possession and outshot Chicago but couldn’t manage to score. The game was the second of the monthlong tournament for both teams. Games are being played without fans in Herriman, Utah.