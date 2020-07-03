Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some journalists and legal observers will be exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse after an unlawful assembly or riot is declared, under a 14-day temporary order issued by a judge Thursday. Police also cannot arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer. The request for the restraining order came in a lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union or Oregon against Portland Police and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor denounced four state troopers who were seen on video without face masks in a coffee shop, saying such behavior was “inexcusable.” Under an order from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, people statewide are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces to slow the mounting spread of the coronavirus. Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that an Oregon State Police trooper had entered the coffee shop in Corvallis on Wednesday and directed an expletive at the governor as he and three other troopers rejected requests by an assistant manager to wear a mask. One of the troopers has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive daily cases of the coronavirus statewide, the second straight day that Oregon has broken a record for the number of cases. State health authorities say the virus is spreading the most in rural communities in the central and eastern part of the state. Umatilla County accounted for 88 of the cases announced Thursday, while Multnomah County had 64 cases. The state also reported another death, bringing the total to 209 deaths statewide. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregonians to begin wearing a mask in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council has voted unanimously to extend bargaining over the next Portland Police Association contract for a year to increase public involvement in the negotiations. KOIN-TV reports negotiations over the next contract with the union that represents rank-and-file Portland Police Bureau employees began in January 2020 but have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed for the extension, saying public interest in reforming the contract to increase police accountability is at an all-time high. The union agreed to forgo the cost of living adjustment scheduled for July 1, allowing the city to save $3 million in next year’s budget, while resuming negotiations in January 2021.