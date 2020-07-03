Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

0LYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting next week, bar seating will no longer be permitted for counties currently in Phase 3 of Washington state’s four-stage coronavirus reopening plan. And businesses statewide will not be able to serve customers who don’t wear facial coverings. Gov. Jay Inslee also announced Thursday that he is ordering a two-week statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening and loosening of restrictions. Initially, only businesses in Yakima County _ which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak _ faced liability if they did not prohibit allowing a maskless customer to enter a business.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say they arrested more than two dozen people early Thursday who gathered in an area officers cleared hours earlier after the mayor ordered an end to the city’s “occupied” protest zone. In a statement police said they used pepper spray and blast balls after people in the crowd started throwing bottles at officers. Twenty-five people were arrested for failure to disperse, assault and obstruction. The mayhem came after police cleared the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone just east of downtown early Wednesday morning. The group had occupied several blocks for about two weeks following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — A city attorney in Washington state says a family could face up to year in jail or be fined no more than $5,000 if they continue to draw chalk on their street in support of Black Lives Matter. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Selah City Attorney Rob Case warned Laura Perez, her family and her attorney Joseph Cutler in a letter that using chalk to draw on a public street constitutes third-degree malicious mischief. Case argued that the family was not being singled out and would do the same to any other chalk art. Cutler argued it was a First Amendment rights violation.

TORONTO (AP) — The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The court ruling effectively ends the yearslong legal battle over the project. The pipeline would end at a terminal outside Vancouver, resulting in a seven-fold increase in the number of tankers in the shared waters between Canada and Washington state. British Columbia and Washington state have both tried to halt the project on environmental grounds.