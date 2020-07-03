Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

UNDATED (AP) — Bethany Balcer has had an unusual path to pro soccer. She didn’t play for a college powerhouse. But she did excel at an NAIA-level program in Michigan before getting a chance to train with the Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. She won a contract and went on to become the league Rookie of the Year last season. Balcer is now a starter and is out to prove her rookie year was not a fluke. Balcer hopes her story is an inspiration to young women who might not have the traditional credentials but still love to play.

UNDATED (AP) — A strong connection between law enforcement and Idaho State student-athletes set the stage for a recent peaceful unity march in Pocatello, Idaho. The march featured student-athletes walking side by side with officers in uniform. A diverse group of people from around southeastern Idaho joined them. Several officers in Pocatello were athletes at Idaho State or have children who compete at the university and a variety of outreach programs have strengthened the connection.