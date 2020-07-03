Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

RACIAL INJUSTICE-ACLU LAWSUIT

Journalists, legal observers exempt from orders to disperse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some journalists and legal observers will be exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse after an unlawful assembly or riot is declared, under a 14-day temporary order issued by a judge Thursday. Police also cannot arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer. The request for the restraining order came in a lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union or Oregon against Portland Police and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-TROOPER

Oregon governor blasts state troopers for not wearing masks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor denounced four state troopers who were seen on video without face masks in a coffee shop, saying such behavior was “inexcusable.” Under an order from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, people statewide are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces to slow the mounting spread of the coronavirus. Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that an Oregon State Police trooper had entered the coffee shop in Corvallis on Wednesday and directed an expletive at the governor as he and three other troopers rejected requests by an assistant manager to wear a mask. One of the troopers has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Oregon notches 2nd straight day of record COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive daily cases of the coronavirus statewide, the second straight day that Oregon has broken a record for the number of cases. State health authorities say the virus is spreading the most in rural communities in the central and eastern part of the state. Umatilla County accounted for 88 of the cases announced Thursday, while Multnomah County had 64 cases. The state also reported another death, bringing the total to 209 deaths statewide. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregonians to begin wearing a mask in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday.

PORTLAND POLICE CONTRACT

Police union contract extended, bargaining to continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council has voted unanimously to extend bargaining over the next Portland Police Association contract for a year to increase public involvement in the negotiations. KOIN-TV reports negotiations over the next contract with the union that represents rank-and-file Portland Police Bureau employees began in January 2020 but have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed for the extension, saying public interest in reforming the contract to increase police accountability is at an all-time high. The union agreed to forgo the cost of living adjustment scheduled for July 1, allowing the city to save $3 million in next year’s budget, while resuming negotiations in January 2021.

AP-US-CLIMATE-CHANGE-WOLVERINE

US sets deadline for wolverines protection decision

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to decide by the end of August whether climate change and other threats are pushing the rare wolverine closer to extinction. Government attorneys and conservation groups that sued to force a decision filed court documents Thursday settling the lawsuit and agreeing to the deadline. That comes more than four years after a federal judge chastised government officials for rejecting the views of many of its own scientists when it decided against protecting wolverines. Also known as “mountain devils,” wolverines need deep snows to den. Scientists warn such habitat could shrink as the Earth heats up.

ELECTION 2020-REPUBLICANS

GOP candidate is latest linked to QAnon conspiracy theory

DENVER (AP) — A small but growing number of Republican congressional candidates have links to the far-right conspiracy theory known as QAnon. This theory advances unproven allegations about a so-called deep state plot against President Donald Trump that involves satanism and child sex trafficking. Lauren Boebert won a surprise victory over a five-term Colorado GOP congressman Tuesday. She based her campaign on her support for gun rights but had also said when asked about the conspiracy theory, “I hope that this is real.” Other GOP candidates, including the Senate nominee in Oregon, have been more explicit.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

Officials: Oregon could reach 900 new COVID-19 cases a day

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon had a record 281 new confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday, but officials predict that the increase may become much steeper during the next month, potentially reaching 900 new cases per day. In addition, health officials said daily admissions to hospitals could increase from eight people per day to 27. Oregon has had five straight weeks of case growth, reaching nearly 9,000 total confirmed coronavirus cases Wednesday.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-OREGON

Oregon House speaker slams Portland police use of tear gas

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Police arrested more than two dozen people and used tear gas to disperse protesters during a night of ongoing demonstrations. Police in the North Portland neighborhood declared the Tuesday night gathering a riot and used tear gas to break up the protest. Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek on Wednesday condemned the use of tear gas in a residential neighborhood in a strongly worded letter to Mayor Ted Wheeler. Kotek called the officers’ actions “unacceptable.” Hundreds of people have turned out every night for more than a month since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis in police custody.