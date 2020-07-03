Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON STATE

Inslee expands virus mask order for businesses statewide

0LYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Starting next week, bar seating will no longer be permitted for counties currently in Phase 3 of Washington state’s four-stage coronavirus reopening plan. And businesses statewide will not be able to serve customers who don’t wear facial coverings. Gov. Jay Inslee also announced Thursday that he is ordering a two-week statewide pause for counties looking to advance from their current stage of reopening and loosening of restrictions. Initially, only businesses in Yakima County _ which has been among the areas hardest hit by the outbreak _ faced liability if they did not prohibit allowing a maskless customer to enter a business.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

More arrests early Thursday after police clear protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say they arrested more than two dozen people early Thursday who gathered in an area officers cleared hours earlier after the mayor ordered an end to the city’s “occupied” protest zone. In a statement police said they used pepper spray and blast balls after people in the crowd started throwing bottles at officers. Twenty-five people were arrested for failure to disperse, assault and obstruction. The mayhem came after police cleared the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone just east of downtown early Wednesday morning. The group had occupied several blocks for about two weeks following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

CHALK ART WARNING

Family warned of jail time for Black Lives Matter chalk art

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — A city attorney in Washington state says a family could face up to year in jail or be fined no more than $5,000 if they continue to draw chalk on their street in support of Black Lives Matter. The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that Selah City Attorney Rob Case warned Laura Perez, her family and her attorney Joseph Cutler in a letter that using chalk to draw on a public street constitutes third-degree malicious mischief. Case argued that the family was not being singled out and would do the same to any other chalk art. Cutler argued it was a First Amendment rights violation.

CANADA-PIPELINE FIGHT

Canada high court dismisses Indigenous appeal of pipeline

TORONTO (AP) — The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed an appeal from British Columbia First Nations against the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion that would nearly triple the flow of oil from the Alberta oil sands to the Pacific Coast. The court ruling effectively ends the yearslong legal battle over the project. The pipeline would end at a terminal outside Vancouver, resulting in a seven-fold increase in the number of tankers in the shared waters between Canada and Washington state. British Columbia and Washington state have both tried to halt the project on environmental grounds.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-CHALK WARNING

Selah city lawyer: Family could be prosecuted for chalk art

SELAH, Wash. (AP) — A city attorney in a small town near Yakima says a family who put Black Lives Matter chalk art on their street could face prosecution if they do it again. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports in a letter to Laura Perez’s attorney, Selah City Attorney Rob Case said using chalk to draw on a public street constitutes gross misdemeanor malicious mischief. Perez says her lawyer is reviewing Case’s letter. Starting June 7, each time Perez’s family and others drew Black Lives Matter chalk art on the street, a city crew has washed it away. The city has seen protests since City Administrator Don Wayman described Black Lives Matter supporters as “devoid of intellect and reason.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-TROOPER

Oregon governor blasts state troopers for not wearing masks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor denounced four state troopers who were seen on video without face masks in a coffee shop, saying such behavior was “inexcusable.” Under an order from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, people statewide are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces to slow the mounting spread of the coronavirus. Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that an Oregon State Police trooper had entered the coffee shop in Corvallis on Wednesday and directed an expletive at the governor as he and three other troopers rejected requests by an assistant manager to wear a mask. One of the troopers has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

SEAPLANE CRASH RESCUE

Kayakers rescue 2 from crashed seaplane in Lake Washington

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities in Washington state say two people were rescued by nearby kayakers in Lake Washington after a seaplane crashed Wednesday. KOMO-TV reported that the Seattle Fire Department responded to the crash near Lakeside Avenue South. Police say all of the people inside the plane were safely rescued and are being evaluated by emergency crews. There were minor injuries. Authorities say a boom was placed around the plane after fuel was visible in the water. The plane was later towed in closer to the Leschi waterfront. The Seattle Police Department Harbor Unit is investigating what caused the crash.

AP-US-RACIAL-INJUSTICE-SEATTLE

Seattle police forcibly clear ‘lawless’ protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — Police on Wednesday forcibly cleared out Seattle’s “occupied” protest zone after about two weeks in a situation that had attracted the complaints of local business owners and the ire of President Donald Trump during a number of Twitter posts. The order by Mayor Jenny Durkan followed two recent fatal shootings in the area. More than three dozen people were arrested during the early morning ouster, charged with failure to disperse, obstruction, assault and unlawful weapon possession. Durkan said later Wednesday she didn’t think most should be prosecuted on the misdemeanor charges. The zone was set up following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

BIG BUSINESS TAX-SEATTLE

Seattle City Council panel votes to advance businesses tax

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle City Council has taken a key step toward adopting a new tax on big businesses. The Seattle Times reports the council voted in a budget committee meeting Wednesday to advance a proposal expected to raise more than $200 million per year. Just two years ago, the council — under pressure from corporations such as Amazon and the prospect of a voter referendum — repealed a $47 million-per-year big business tax adopted weeks before. Lead sponsor and council member Teresa Mosqueda says the new tax would would target companies with many highly paid employees, whereas the 2018 “head tax” would have applied to all employees at large companies.

GOVERNOR-VETOES INVALIDATED

Court invalidates governor’s transportation budget vetoes

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — A judge has ruled that Washington Gov. Jay Inslee overstepped his authority with a series of one-sentence vetoes in last year’s transportation budget. The decision was handed down by Thurston County Superior Court Judge Carol Murphy late last week. The ruling invalidates the vetoes of provisions of the budget relating to grant funding for transit services that said fuel type could not be a factor in the grant selection process. The ruling was a win for the Democratic-led Legislature that filed suit against the Democratic governor last year.