Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say two women who were struck by a car on a freeway that had been closed for protests. A Washington State Patrol spokesperson tweeted that one suffered life-threatening injuries and the other had serious injuries. The trooper says a vehicle drove through a closure on Interstate 5 and struck multiple pedestrians. The trooper says the vehicle was stopped and the driver was in custody. Further details weren’t immediately available. Seattle Fire tweeted that the people struck appeared to be two women in their 20s. Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests.

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — While the coronavirus first pounded the greater Seattle area, the epicenter has moved east across the Cascade Range. Washington is seeing rising cases of COVID-19, driven in large part by increasing numbers in Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Spokane counties, the largest communities in eastern Washington. It’s no coincidence that Gov. Jay Inslee has visited Yakima, Spokane and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco in the past two weeks to urge citizens to take greater precautions. Health experts contend that 80% of the population must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces. But many communities don’t appear to be reaching that level.

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department has gone to court to gain access to unpublished media images from the May 30 protests. It’s part of an investigation to identify who allegedly helped set police vehicles on fire and stole firearms from them. The SPD is demanding the production of unedited photos and video taken over a 90-minute afternoon period by The Seattle Times, KIRO 7, KING 5, KOMO 4 and KCPQ, according to an affidavit for a search warrant and a subpoena document submitted to King County Superior Court. A lawyer for The Seattle Times called the SPD effort a “fishing expedition.”

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Coronavirus numbers are surging and stretching into small Oregon communities that at the start of June had had few confirmed cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide. The previous record was 281 cases. Over the past month, the case count more than doubled – surpassing 9,000. While the case count has been increasing across the state, authorities say there have been significant increases in rural counties. And they worry heading into the holiday weekend about family and friends gathering for parties