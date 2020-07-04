Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners kicked off summer camp trying to figure out how to get pitchers ready in just three weeks. One way the Mariners hope to combat worries about putting strain on pitchers’ arms is by going with a six-man rotation for the full 60-game season. The Mariners most likely already have the six starters set between Marco Gonzales, Yusei Kikuchi, Kendall Graveman, Justus Sheffield, Justin Dunn and Taijuan Walker. They may end up averaging just one start per week during the shortened season.

SEATTLE (AP) — The majority of Major League Soccer players will be taking part when the league resumes play next week with a tournament in Florida. For some like Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Andy Rose, that will include balancing underlying health concerns with the opportunity to take the field again. Rose has Type 1 diabetes, putting him at a higher risk of complications if he contracts the coronavirus. Another player going into the tournament with underlying health concerns is Seattle’s Jordan Morris, who is also diabetic. Columbus goalkeeper Matt Lampson is high risk after having survived cancer.

UNDATED (AP) — Bethany Balcer has had an unusual path to pro soccer. She didn’t play for a college powerhouse. But she did excel at an NAIA-level program in Michigan before getting a chance to train with the Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. She won a contract and went on to become the league Rookie of the Year last season. Balcer is now a starter and is out to prove her rookie year was not a fluke. Balcer hopes her story is an inspiration to young women who might not have the traditional credentials but still love to play.