Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

Violence mars Portland protests, frustrates Black community

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters in the liberal, predominantly white city of Portland, Oregon, have taken to the streets peacefully every day for more than five weeks to decry police brutality. But violence by smaller groups is dividing the movement and drawing complaints that some white demonstrators are co-opting the moment. The Portland protests have shifted on several nights from the city’s downtown core to a historically Black neighborhood in North Portland that’s already buckling under the effects of white gentrification. Late last week, some protesters barricaded the doors to a police precinct a half-block from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and set fire to the building, which also houses Black-owned businesses.

Oregon thought it had controlled COVID-19, then came surge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Coronavirus numbers are surging and stretching into small Oregon communities that at the start of June had had few confirmed cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide. The previous record was 281 cases. Over the past month, the case count more than doubled – surpassing 9,000. While the case count has been increasing across the state, authorities say there have been significant increases in rural counties. And they worry heading into the holiday weekend about family and friends gathering for parties

Man arrested on murder charges related to human remains

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A Salem man is facing murder charges after police say they linked him to human remains found in a crawl space of a Salem duplex in June. The Statesman Journal reports 18-year-old Alexander Mosqueda Rivera Burdette was arrested Thursday by Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives. He is accused of killing 19-year-old Josiah Bagnall. Deputies found Bagnall’s body after a family living there reported a foul odor. An autopsy conducted June 12 determined Bagnall’s cause of death as a homicide and found he had been dead for weeks when his body was found. It wasn’t immediately known if Burdette has a lawyer to speak for him.

Journalists, legal observers exempt from orders to disperse

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some journalists and legal observers will be exempt from Portland police orders requiring protesters to disperse after an unlawful assembly or riot is declared, under a 14-day temporary order issued by a judge Thursday. Police also cannot arrest, threaten to arrest or use physical force against a person “who they know or reasonably should know” is a journalist or legal observer. The request for the restraining order came in a lawsuit filed this week by the American Civil Liberties Union or Oregon against Portland Police and the city on behalf of journalists and legal observers.

Oregon governor blasts state troopers for not wearing masks

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s governor denounced four state troopers who were seen on video without face masks in a coffee shop, saying such behavior was “inexcusable.” Under an order from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, people statewide are required to wear a face covering in indoor public spaces to slow the mounting spread of the coronavirus. Oregonian/OregonLive reported Thursday that an Oregon State Police trooper had entered the coffee shop in Corvallis on Wednesday and directed an expletive at the governor as he and three other troopers rejected requests by an assistant manager to wear a mask. One of the troopers has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.

Oregon notches 2nd straight day of record COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive daily cases of the coronavirus statewide, the second straight day that Oregon has broken a record for the number of cases. State health authorities say the virus is spreading the most in rural communities in the central and eastern part of the state. Umatilla County accounted for 88 of the cases announced Thursday, while Multnomah County had 64 cases. The state also reported another death, bringing the total to 209 deaths statewide. Gov. Kate Brown ordered all Oregonians to begin wearing a mask in indoor public spaces starting Wednesday.

Police union contract extended, bargaining to continue

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The City Council has voted unanimously to extend bargaining over the next Portland Police Association contract for a year to increase public involvement in the negotiations. KOIN-TV reports negotiations over the next contract with the union that represents rank-and-file Portland Police Bureau employees began in January 2020 but have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Ted Wheeler pushed for the extension, saying public interest in reforming the contract to increase police accountability is at an all-time high. The union agreed to forgo the cost of living adjustment scheduled for July 1, allowing the city to save $3 million in next year’s budget, while resuming negotiations in January 2021.

US sets deadline for wolverines protection decision

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. wildlife officials have agreed to decide by the end of August whether climate change and other threats are pushing the rare wolverine closer to extinction. Government attorneys and conservation groups that sued to force a decision filed court documents Thursday settling the lawsuit and agreeing to the deadline. That comes more than four years after a federal judge chastised government officials for rejecting the views of many of its own scientists when it decided against protecting wolverines. Also known as “mountain devils,” wolverines need deep snows to den. Scientists warn such habitat could shrink as the Earth heats up.