Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-E. WASHINGTON

Surge in state COVID-19 cases driven by eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — While the coronavirus first pounded the greater Seattle area, the epicenter has moved east across the Cascade Range. Washington is seeing rising cases of COVID-19, driven in large part by increasing numbers in Yakima, Benton, Franklin and Spokane counties, the largest communities in eastern Washington. It’s no coincidence that Gov. Jay Inslee has visited Yakima, Spokane and the Tri-Cities of Richland, Kennewick and Pasco in the past two weeks to urge citizens to take greater precautions. Health experts contend that 80% of the population must wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces. But many communities don’t appear to be reaching that level.

RACIAL INJUSTICE-POLICE SUBPOENA PHOTOS

Seattle police subpoena photos, video of protests from media

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Police Department has gone to court to gain access to unpublished media images from the May 30 protests. It’s part of an investigation to identify who allegedly helped set police vehicles on fire and stole firearms from them. The SPD is demanding the production of unedited photos and video taken over a 90-minute afternoon period by The Seattle Times, KIRO 7, KING 5, KOMO 4 and KCPQ, according to an affidavit for a search warrant and a subpoena document submitted to King County Superior Court. A lawyer for The Seattle Times called the SPD effort a “fishing expedition.”

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON-RISING CASES

Oregon thought it had controlled COVID-19, then came surge

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Coronavirus numbers are surging and stretching into small Oregon communities that at the start of June had had few confirmed cases. The Oregon Health Authority said Thursday there were 375 additional confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus statewide. The previous record was 281 cases. Over the past month, the case count more than doubled – surpassing 9,000. While the case count has been increasing across the state, authorities say there have been significant increases in rural counties. And they worry heading into the holiday weekend about family and friends gathering for parties

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-CORONAVIRUS-ETHICS

Amid virus fight, campaign season brings ethical quandaries

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The all-consuming nature of the coronavirus pandemic is creating unforeseen dilemmas for political candidates. In Montana, where Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock is seeking a U.S. Senate seat, he’s facing allegations from Republicans of trying to capitalizing on the crisis after helping keep the state’s infection rate among the lowest in the nation. Bullock’s campaign counters that Republicans are trying to distract from incumbent Sen. Steve Daines’ record opposing expanded health care. Similar tensions have cropped up in Utah, Washington state and North Carolina as candidate’s who already hold office grapple with a thorny question: where does the coronavirus stop and the campaign begin?

AP-US-FOURTH-OF-JULY-FIREWORKS-RISK

More fireworks in Americans’ hands for July 4 raises risks

ATLANTA (AP) — For many Americans, the Fourth of July won’t be about big festivities but setting off fireworks themselves. Hundreds of cities have canceled shows Saturday because of the coronavirus pandemic, and sales of consumer fireworks are booming. Some officials are concerned about fires and injuries with more pyrotechnics going off in backyards and at block parties. In fire-prone states like Arizona, some residents have called on the governor to ban fireworks this summer. While it’s not clear what’s driving people to shops, some sellers believe fireworks are a diversion for people who have been stuck at home during the pandemic.

RACIAL UNREST-SEATTLE

Seattle police arrest 10 as protests continue

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle police say they made more arrests Thursday night and Friday morning as demonstrations continue after authorities cleared the city’s “occupied” protest zone. In a statement police say they arrested seven people early Friday near the site of the former “Capitol Hill Protest Area” east of downtown for failure to disperse, assault and harassment. Earlier Thursday night authorities say they arrested three people outside a downtown police precinct on property destruction charges. The continued unrest comes after police cleared the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone Wednesday morning. The group had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks following standoffs that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

POLICE SOCIAL MEDIA-INVESTIGATION

Investigation underway over police officers’ TikTok videos

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A newspaper reported that three police officers in Washington state are under investigation over videos posted to their personal social media accounts, including one that criticized a protest about defunding police. The News Tribune reported that an officer in Tacoma noted the irony of police being asked for protection at a rally concerning a push to defund law enforcement. Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the department is investigating the video and two others posted to TikTok by department officers. Tacoma city manager Elizabeth Pauli said Wednesday that the officers were directed to stop using city equipment, uniforms or vehicles in personal communications.

MINING APPEAL-YAKAMA NATION

Yakama Nation to continue appeal against mining expansion

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — The Washington state Supreme Court has ruled that the Yakama Nation can move forward with its lawsuit to halt the expansion of a gravel mining project that they say could disrupt a tribal cultural and burial site. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the court ruled Thursday that the Yakama Nation filed a timely appeal against paving materials supplier Granite Northwest’s proposal to expand mining from 26 acres to more than 160 acres. Granite Northwest is seeking expansion to meet demands for road and construction projects. The Yakama Nation began the appeal process after a conditional use permit was issued in 2018.

ATTEMPTED MURDER

Woman pleads not guilty to attempted murder of man

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — A Longview woman charged with attempted murder in the shooting of her boyfriend has entered a not guilty plea. The Daily News reports 48-year-old Eden Taylor pleaded not guilty Thursday. Cowlitz County sheriff’s deputies say Taylor called 911 on June 15 to report that she had shot her boyfriend in the arm and leg. Court documents say responding deputies found him in their home and arrested Taylor, who they say was intoxicated. Taylor’s bail is set at $500,000, and she was still in the Cowlitz County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

HUMAN REMAINS FOUND

Human remains found near Mount Rainier National Park

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered near the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park. Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said loggers found what appeared to be human bones Thursday in a remote site on private land above the Carbon River. Investigators said the remains were scattered due to logging and possibly animal activity. Detectives said they used hand tools to search through logging debris, recovering a skull, several other bones, remnants of clothing and a rifle. The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the person’s gender, age and other identifying details.