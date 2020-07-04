WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Daily Game

1-5-7

(one, five, seven)

Hit 5

02-09-17-21-31

(two, nine, seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $160,000

Keno

04-05-07-09-11-14-21-28-35-38-42-44-45-47-49-55-57-69-75-80

(four, five, seven, nine, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-four, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-nine, fifty-five, fifty-seven, sixty-nine, seventy-five, eighty)

Lotto

04-05-09-29-34-41

(four, five, nine, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Match 4

04-10-18-19

(four, ten, eighteen, nineteen)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $73 million

Powerball

16-21-27-60-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(sixteen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, sixty, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $60 million