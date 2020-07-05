Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities confirmed four new COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 303 new confirmed cases Saturday, putting the state’s total number of confirmed cases at 9,930. The four new casualties bring Oregon’s COVID-19 death toll to 213. KOIN reports three of the four latest people to die from the virus had underlying medical conditions. It was not confirmed if underlying medical conditions played a role in the other death — an 86-year-old woman from Lincoln County, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a riot was declared in downtown Portland, Oregon, for the third time this week when the Hatfield Federal Courthouse was attacked early Saturday. KOIN reports shortly before 1 a.m., protesters began throwing rocks at the Federal Courthouse and then firing commercial grade fireworks toward the Justice Center. Some people dragged material and barricades and began to make a fence in the area. Portland police “stayed away from the demonstrators, as there was not an identified life safety risk,” officials said in a release. They said no tear gas was used. Demonstrations in the city following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May have grown increasingly violent.

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It’s believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon’s cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.

SEATTLE (AP) — A public transportation agency in Washington state says a second Metro bus driver has died from complications related to COVID-19.King County Metro Transit said 71-year-old Mike Winkler died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus. His domestic partner Karla Mestl said he contracted COVID-19 in March. The Seattle Times reported that Winkler drove buses for 32 years, mainly working in Shoreline. Another Metro driver, 59-year-old Samina Hameed, died in April. A spokesperson says the Metro has gradually implemented more safety measures and drivers should expect higher-grade KN-95 masks within one to two weeks.