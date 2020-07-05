Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a car drove onto a closed freeway and into a crowd of protesters, killing one person and critically injuring another. Twenty-four-year-old Summer Taylor of Seattle died in the evening at Harborview Medical Center. Officials say Taylor and Diaz Love, 32, of Portland, Oregon, were hit by the car that barreled through a panicked crowd of protesters on Interstate 5 early Saturday morning. Police say Dawit Kelete of Seattle drove the car around vehicles that were blocking I-5 and sped into the crowd about 1:40 a.m. Video taken at the scene by protesters showed people shouting “Car! Car!” before fleeing the roadway.

SEATTLE (AP) — A family homeless shelter has opened inside a gleaming Amazon corporate building on the tech giant’s Seattle campus. It’s believed to be the first homeless shelter built inside a corporate building in the U.S. Part of the shelter helps homeless children with life-threatening health conditions. The glass-encased building is divided in half, with the nonprofit on one end and workers in Amazon’s cloud computing unit on the other. Two floors are reserved for families dealing with debilitating health issues, many of them with compromised immune systems from chronic illnesses or chemotherapy.

SEATTLE (AP) — A public transportation agency in Washington state says a second Metro bus driver has died from complications related to COVID-19.King County Metro Transit said 71-year-old Mike Winkler died June 17 after several weeks fighting the virus. His domestic partner Karla Mestl said he contracted COVID-19 in March. The Seattle Times reported that Winkler drove buses for 32 years, mainly working in Shoreline. Another Metro driver, 59-year-old Samina Hameed, died in April. A spokesperson says the Metro has gradually implemented more safety measures and drivers should expect higher-grade KN-95 masks within one to two weeks.

RIGGINS, Idaho (AP) — Highway 95 is temporarily closed after a large rock slide blocked the road. The closure starts at New Meadows to five miles south of the Riggins area. Idaho State Police says an alternate route from southwest Idaho to Central or North Idaho would be I-84 west connecting to Highway 12 or I-90 east at Tri-Cities. The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office does not have an estimated time as to when it will be cleaned up. The Forest Service advises French Creek Road is not a recommended, nor an official detour for Highway 95.